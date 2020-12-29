Points Deduction & Fine for Australia Due to Slow Over-rate at MCG

Tim Paine's side were already smarting after a comprehensive eight-wicket defeat in the Test that levelled the four-match series at 1-1.

ICC match referee David Boon slapped the penalty on Australia after they were ruled to be two overs short of the target over-rate.

Sides are penalised 20 percent of their match fees and two World Test Championship points for every over they fail to bowl in the allotted time.

The penalty took Australia back to 322 points but they retained top spot on the World Test Championship table, ahead of India.