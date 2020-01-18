ODI Series on the Line as Virat & Finch Face-Off at Their IPL Home

In fact, Kohli went to the extent of saying that it was the best he saw from Rahul at the international level. India are looking to add much needed firepower in the middle-order and Rahul could provide that.

In Pant's absence, he also did well behind the wicket, effecting Aaron Finch's stumping besides taking two catches.

Before the series, the talk was about 'who would open alongside Rohit?'

Will it be Rahul or the fit-again Shikhar Dhawan? With Dhawan scoring big in both the games and Rahul showing his versatility, both have proved their immense value in the playing eleven.

Kohli was criticised for tinkering with the batting order in Mumbai, especially on pushing himself down to four to accommodate Rahul but he always knew what he was doing.

"We live in the days of social media and a panic button being pressed too early. It's very important to figure out the best team you can put on the park and when you see how KL was batting today, it's very difficult to leave someone like that out," Kohli said after the 36-run win.

No significant change is expected even in the bowling composition with team preferring three pacers and two spinners.

Kuldeep Yadav, who did not have the best of times in 2019, reaffirmed his value by bowling a match-winning over in which he removed Alex Carey and Steve Smith.

The other wrist spinner in the squad, Yuzvendra Chahal, may finally get to play alongside Kuldeep with the Chinnaswamy Stadium being his home ground in the IPL.