New Roles, Responsibilities for Familiar Faces in India-Aus ODIs

India are expected to rotate their bowlers, especially the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, both of whom are key parts of the Test squad too which opens the door for young Navdeep Saini, who has the knack of bowling fast consistently, to make his case for selection stronger.

But how much of a role will Kuldeep Yadav be trusted with remains to be seen. The left arm spinner, once a potent weapon, has fallen out of favour in recent months and Yuzvendra Chahal has taken over as the leading spinner. And Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round contributions also don’t help the situation for Yadav.

Similarly, Australia too have a few pieces of the puzzle to ponder about with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and of course Steve Smith.

Smith has not been doing too well in the build up to the home summer and that has caused a wobble or two for the Australians. The last series where he scored a bagful of runs was against India in January, making 229 runs at 114.50. He believes he’s finally found out the glitch and that could spell danger for India as an in-form Smith makes Australia a very different proposition altogether.