Navdeep Saini Unable to Bowl on Day 2 of Brisbane Test
Injuries has been the biggest concern for the Indian cricket team on the current tour of Australia and fast bowler Navdeep Saini was the latest to join the list on the first day of the Brisbane Test.
What is quite concerning for India is that he did not take the field at all on the second day when Australia were batting in the morning session.
India’s T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar were the wicket-takers in the morning session as Australia were bowled out for 369. India picked 5 wickets in the morning for 95 runs.
Saini picked up the injury during his eighth over on Day 1 while bowling to Marnus Labuschagne. Just on the previous ball, he had nearly claimed the wicket of Labuschagne, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane missed a simple catch.
Rohit Sharma bowled his remaining over. This could be a major issue for already depleted India squad and will also raise questions over there match fitness. While the bowler did comeback on the field, he again rushed back to get some treatment.
Australia's first innings folded for 369 on the second day of fourth and final Test against India on Saturday. The lunch break was taken after the fall of last Australian wicket in the extended opening session. The hosts had resumed at 274 for five.
The 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Nathan Lyon (24) and Mitchell Starc (20 not out) hurt India.
Pacer Shardul Thakur (3/94) and debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar (3/89) shared four of the five wickets that fell today.
India have made as many as four changes in their playing XI which last featured in Sydney. Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuman Vihari, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have all been left out because of their respective injuries and have been replaced by debutants T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. Mayank Agarwal also comes back into the side but as a middle-order batsman.
