Must be Patient and Bowl in the Right Areas on Day 5: Steve Smith
Steve Smith said that with the Gabba pitch playing a few tricks, it would be important for Australia’s bowlers to stay patient against India, who are chasing 328 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series is currently locked at 1-1 and after many sessions of enthralling Test cricket, it will come to an end on Tuesday, Day 5 of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.
India was 4/0 before the final session of Day 4 was washed out due to rain.
"I think the game is in a nice place for us. I think the wicket has started to play a few tricks today, couple of balls shot up," Smith said.
"So, tomorrow it is just going to be about bowling (in) good areas and letting the natural variation of the day five wicket sort of do its work and hopefully we can hold on to all the chances," he added.
The weather might be a crucial factor on Day 5, but Smith would rather focus on what they can do.
"Who knows? That is a tough question. The Indian players have obviously batted well. Obviously in Sydney, it was 130 (overs) or something, obviously it is a different wicket to that. But for us it is just being patient, not searching too much, bowling good areas and just letting it happen," the prolific batsman stressed.
"I think the more you sort of go searching for on these kind of tracks, then you probably don't get the reward. So, it is just about hitting good areas consistently and letting the natural variation of the wicket take its course," he reiterated.
India, after conceding a 33-run first innings lead, bundled out Australia for 294, with pacers Mohammed Siraj (5/73) and Shardul Thakur (4/61) doing the bulk of the damage.
"...it is going to be an interesting final day and boys are excited about tomorrow," the mainstay said.
Smith, who top-scored with a vital 55 in the second essay, evaded a question on whether Australia could have declared early.
"...it is hard to know obviously with the rain coming, we are certainly not weatherman and don't know that it is coming, so you have to play the game as you sort of see it as well, so I don't know," he said.
Mitchell Starc looked uncomfortable with his hamstring, but Smith expressed optimism that the 30-year-old would be good to go on Tuesday.
"I am not sure (about it), to be honest with you. Like, I saw the same thing, walking back, (Mitchell) grabbing at his right hamstring.
"I'm sure he'll get assessed by the medical staff and one thing I know about Mitchell is he's tough and he's played through some injuries before and got the job done, so he will be hopefully good to go tomorrow," said Smith.
Smith also said that the role of experienced off-spinner Nathan Lyon, will be crucial.
"...there is nice little crack I think, forming outside the right-hander's off-stump, he (Lyon) will probably be looking to sort of aim at...so I think if he hits good areas consistently tomorrow, there is certainly no reason why he can't create some chances on day five," the 31-year-old said.
