Must be Patient and Bowl in the Right Areas on Day 5: Steve Smith

Steve Smith said that with the Gabba pitch playing a few tricks, it would be important for Australia’s bowlers to stay patient against India, who are chasing 328 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series is currently locked at 1-1 and after many sessions of enthralling Test cricket, it will come to an end on Tuesday, Day 5 of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

India was 4/0 before the final session of Day 4 was washed out due to rain.

"I think the game is in a nice place for us. I think the wicket has started to play a few tricks today, couple of balls shot up," Smith said.