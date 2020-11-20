Mental Fatigue Could be Decisive During India Series: Allan Border

Former cricketer Allan Border believes that while Australia are favourites in the series against India, what really adds an edge in their favour is that Virat Kohli will not be available for three Tests.

"Very confident of Australia's chances, especially when playing in Australia," Border was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"The one thing that is in Australia's favour is Virat Kohli playing only the first Test. I think that is a big 'out' for India. He is irreplaceable at the moment as a batsman and a leader. Should be 2-1 to Australia," Border said.