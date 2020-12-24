MCG Preferred as Backup Venue by CA for Third Australia-India Test

"CA has reaffirmed its commitment to giving it the best chance to play the third Vodafone Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the fourth Vodafone Test at the Gabba as per the original schedule," said CA in a statement on Thursday.

"Should the public health situation in NSW render playing in Sydney untenable, CA's preferred contingency plan is to work with the Victorian Government to play the third Vodafone Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground followed by the fourth Vodafone Test at the Gabba," it added.

The cricket board also said it has strong bio-security protocols in place and is working constructively with the Queensland Government to secure the requisite exemptions to enable players, match officials, broadcasters, media and staff to move from Sydney to Brisbane following the third Test should border restrictions remain in place at that time.