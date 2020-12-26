MCG Hoping to Have More Fans If Third India Test Moves from Sydney

While Fox said that the MCG will be ready if required, he would ideally like SCG to host the Test match.

"Yes we can, we are ready to go but, I have said all along, we really do hope it can stay in Sydney. It's a really, really special Test," he said.

"...I really do hope it gets away in Sydney but we are on standby, we are ready to go. There are a few challenges with that but, if we are needed, we are ready."

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula said that his government and health officials took a cautious approach in terms of capacity for the Boxing Day Test after having agreed to allow an extra 5000 into the stadium.