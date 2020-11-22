May be Tough for Rohit, Ishant If They Don’t Fly Out Soon: Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri said that Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma will have to be on the flight to Australia in the "next four or five days" if they are to take part in the Test series against Australia.

Rohit is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recovering a hamstring injury and will be missing the limited overs leg of India's tour of Australia which begins on November 27.

"He's (Rohit) going through some tests at the NCA and they're obviously going to decide [for] how long he needs to take a break," Shastri said, speaking to ABC Sport.