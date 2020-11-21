Marcus Stoinis Welcomes Added Responsibilities Under Ricky Ponting

"That is a mix between me opening the batting when I was a lot younger, obviously in the Big Bash League and in state cricket. There was a talk about where I am going to bat in the Australian team and that I am more suited to opening the batting. I think there has been a sort of big pool of events leading me up to opening the batting," said the Australian while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

"But then, I also really enjoyed in the middle for DC in the IPL. Punter (Ponting) is a big believer in me and wants to give responsibility to me in the teams that he is been in charge of. I have batted in pretty much every position over the last three years. I have to keep that in mind," Stoinis added.

Ponting is helping the Australians prepare at the nets inside the Sydney quarantine hub.

The 31-year-old Western Australian, who has played 44 One-day Internationals and 22 T20 Internationals, said that there is a need to bat lower down along with Maxwell and provide some power-packed hitting.