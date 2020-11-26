Marcus Stoinis Allows Australia Flexibility, Says Aaron Finch

"If you look at his (Kohli) record it's second to none. It really is remarkable. I think what we have to keep in mind is that we have to keep looking to get him out," Finch said on Thursday as per cricket.com.au.

Kohli averages close to 60 in all ODIs and 50 in 50-over matches in Australia.

"When you go away from that and you look to contain players you can miss a trick there. There's not too many chinks in his armour," said Australia's limited-overs skipper.

"He's probably the best one-day player of all time so it's about sticking to our plans and being really committed in that regard," he added.

The Australian skipper also praised the bowling of all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, indicating that the hosts might make just one change to their XI which last featured against England.