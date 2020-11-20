Lockdown Aids Adelaide’s Chances for India Test: Health Officer

The six-day lockdown in South Australia to contain the sudden surge in the positive coronavirus cases has helped Adelaide's chances of keeping the first Day/Night Test between India and Australia from December 17. The situation understandably though remains fluid, the state's top medical officer has said.

The state has closed its borders after a sudden surge in coronavirus positive cases, which stand at an overall 551 right now, and Cricket Australia were forced to airlift cricketers, including Test skipper Tim Paine, and staff to New South Wales earlier in the week.

South Australia's chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier, during a press conference, admitted that there are no guarantees.