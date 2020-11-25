KL Rahul Prepared for Pressures of Multiple Roles With Indian Team

"I batted at No.5 the last time I played for India and I really enjoyed it. I am willing to bat wherever the team wants me to," Rahul said.

He scored an unbeaten 88 and 112 in two of the three ODIs against New Zealand in an away series in February before the coronavirus pandemic broke out while batting at No. 5.

Rahul explained that taking over the gloves allows India to play an extra bowler or batsman.

"I did get a little bit of a feeler with the IPL. I had to play similar roles there as well. It was challenging, it was new. I think, I got used to that role. Started enjoying it, so I think I will hopefully continue the same here," said Rahul.

Rahul, who made his ODI debut in 2016, has played just 32 ODIs so far. He also made his T20I debut in 2016 but has played just 42 matches in the shortest format over the last four years. This is something he felt did not allow him to settle into any specific role for a consistent period.