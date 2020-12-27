Langer Hopeful Struggling Warner Will Get Fit for Third India Test

He reiterated the same during the ongoing Test match but said he is hopeful Warner will get fit for the third match.

"There's no one more professional and he's doing everything possible. We saw him bat the day before the game, he's batting again this afternoon at the MCG, so in terms of his batting he's flying... he's still having some trouble with his groin," Langer told former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting during an interview on Channel 7.

"His running between the wickets, his movements all the time, so he's getting closer and we're hopeful he will come good, he's certainly hopeful he'll come good, but time will tell. We've still got a few more days to the next Test match."

Langer added that he was disappointed as the Australians could not build partnerships in the first innings. Australia folded for just 195 as India took lead in first innings.