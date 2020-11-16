Bumrah, Shami Know How to Tackle Australia’s Batting: Pujara

Pujara, who scored more than 500-runs in the historic 2-1 series win, has faith in the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami and said they are capable of troubling the Australian batting.

"No doubt Smith, Warner and Marnus Labuschagne are great players. But the good part about our current crop of bowlers is that most of them play in the same series and our bowling unit will also not be very different to what it was in 2018-19."

"They know how to be successful in Australia as they have enjoyed success there in the past. They have their game-plans in place and if we can execute them well, they are capable of getting Smith, Warner and Labuschagne out quickly.

"If we can do what we have done in the past, I am sure we have every chance of winning the series again."