Bumrah Leads the Charge With Early Wickets on Day 2 in Adelaide

The duo seemed to have things under control even though runs were hard to come by in the first session before India found the breakthrough as Bumrah trapped Wade LBW for 8.

Marnus Labuschagne almost became Bumrah’s second scalp in the over but the edge evaded the diving Wriddhiman Saha and first slip for four.

Bumrah however was not done and cranked it up a couple of notches as the break approached, and a fired in a fast inswinging yorker at Burns, who was trapped LBW too for 8.

India could have had a third as well as Labuschagne’s pull shot to long leg off Shami was dropped by Bumrah in the penultimate over of the session.

Smith and Labuschagne however escaped the last phase unscathed with Australia trailing by 209 runs after the first session on Day 2.