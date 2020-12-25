It Was Just One Bad Hour in Adelaide, Says Unfazed Rahane

"In the last Test match, we had two good days, just one bad hour where we actually lost it completely but the chat after that was all about backing ourselves as individuals and as team and play to our strengths and whatever we had planned in the first Test match just stick to that," said Rahane while speaking to the media on Friday.

The 32-year-old, who led India to a win over Australia in the Dharamsala Test of 2017, said that he would back his natural instincts.

"From the 2017 Test, I learnt about backing your instincts as captain and remaining calm under pressure. So, I think my thought is to just back own methods which I ideally focus on. I learnt a lot from it," said Rahane.

"I am not focussing on myself but on the team. It is a proud moment for me to lead India. It's a great opportunity and responsibility as well. I don't want to take any pressure," he said before adding, "Yes we had one bad session. But we are playing well and are a good batting and bowling unit. I stay calm and cool but my batting is generally aggressive. I bat from my instincts... We will back our basics and back our plan. We just had one bad hour. It is all about staying positive, backing own ability and batting in partnerships. Communication and batting in partnerships matters a lot. We are just focusing on that."