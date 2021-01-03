India’s Training Session Cancelled Due to Rain in Melbourne

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) were today alerted to a video post on social media that purported to show Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini eating at an indoor venue in Melbourne on New Year's Day," a statement from Cricket Australia said.

"The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of bio-security protocols," the statement added.

"In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue," it further read.

The four-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.