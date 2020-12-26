India’s ‘New Ideas’ Built Pressure on Our Batsmen: Labuschagne

"They (Indians) were bowling straight and (we are) not getting many runs on the off-side. Bowlers come up with new ideas to stop scoring, built pressure as they did today," he added.

"I faced 130 balls (or) something (like that). That is the challenge we face as a batting group and we love it."

The 22-year-old right-handed batsman said his side would learn from its first innings performance and try to score big in the second essay.

"It is not necessary that six batsmen (get run) every innings, sometimes it is one or two.

"It is a big job for the batting unit whoever is in the day, it may be myself or anyone else in the top order, he will have to ensure big scores."

Asked about the Australians' battle with Ashwin, he said, "People are coming up with new ways like leg-side field, bowling straight.

"(We) are just understanding and learning what he is doing. That is the key. We always do that as a batting group and keep better from learning."