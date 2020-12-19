Twitter in Shock After Australia Wrap Up India’s Innings for 36
None of India’s top 6 registered a double digit score as bowlers picked 5 wickets in the first half hour of Day 3.
After taking control of the Adelaide Test match on Day 2 thanks to some fantastic bowling, India needed to bat for long hours on Day 3 to drive home the advantage.
However, Australia’s bowlers had very different plans with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood running through the famed Indian batting line up. None of India’s top 6 could register a double digit score as the fast bowlers picked five wickets in the first half hour of Day 3 to leave India reeling at 6/19, their worst score ever at the loss of the sixth wicket in the history of Test cricket.
Kohli, who will be heading back to India after the Adelaide Test, was brilliantly caught by debutant Cameron Green for 4, while Australia’s nemesis from the last tour Cheteshwar Pujara was caught behind for a duck, both off the bowling of Cummins, who started the day with the scalp of Jasprit Bumrah. Vicee-captain Ajinkya Rahane was also dismissed for a duck by Josh Hazlewood.
This collapse on Saturday morning understandably left Indian cricket fans and experts shocked and disappointed and they took to social media to express their opinions too.
India finished day 2 with the score on 1/9 and a first innings lead of 53 runs over Australia.
