Twitter in Shock After Australia Wrap Up India’s Innings for 36

After taking control of the Adelaide Test match on Day 2 thanks to some fantastic bowling, India needed to bat for long hours on Day 3 to drive home the advantage.

However, Australia’s bowlers had very different plans with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood running through the famed Indian batting line up. None of India’s top 6 could register a double digit score as the fast bowlers picked five wickets in the first half hour of Day 3 to leave India reeling at 6/19, their worst score ever at the loss of the sixth wicket in the history of Test cricket.