Indian Pace Bowlers Continue Their Good Run in Tests

In the calendar year 2018, the Bumrah-Shami-Ishant combine took 136 wickets together, considered a record for a trio, beating the haul of Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner (130 wickets in 1984). In fact, 45 of those 136 wickets came in the first three Tests in Australia in 2018.

After the 2018-19 Australia tour, where the pace bowlers picked over 68 per cent of the wickets that fell, India's fast bowlers have continued to do well. Out of the 167 wickets taken by the Indian bowlers across India, West Indies, New Zealand and Australia (the ongoing first Test), the pace bowlers have taken 115 wickets.

Ashwin on Friday admitted that in series overseas, pace bowlers are very important and he has to play only the supporting role.

"Sometimes when you are bowling with four bowlers, especially abroad, my job is to hold one end up and (ensure we can) rotate the fast bowlers at the other end," he said on Friday.