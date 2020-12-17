India Win Toss, Elect to Bat First in Day/Night Test at Adelaide

Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss in the first Test match against Australia and opted to bat first in the pink ball contest that kick starts the four-match series. India currently hold the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Australia will be looking to win it back.

This will be Kohli’s only Test of the series as he heads back to India after this on paternity leave.

Australia led by Tim Paine have won all their pink ball Tests so far, having played 7. For India, this is their first ever Day/Night Test overseas.