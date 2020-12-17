India Win Toss, Elect to Bat First in Day/Night Test at Adelaide
Australia have won all their pink ball Tests so far while India play their first Day/Night Test overseas.
Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss in the first Test match against Australia and opted to bat first in the pink ball contest that kick starts the four-match series. India currently hold the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Australia will be looking to win it back.
This will be Kohli’s only Test of the series as he heads back to India after this on paternity leave.
Australia led by Tim Paine have won all their pink ball Tests so far, having played 7. For India, this is their first ever Day/Night Test overseas.
"Looks like a nice wicket, nice and hard," Kohli says. "Runs on the board are priceless, especially away from home. We've prepared really well, boys have had a lot of time in the nets, couple of tour games as well. A bit of cloud cover here, so we have to be more solid up front,” Kohli said at the toss.
On the eve of the contest, India made a statement of intent as they announced their playing XI, retaining the young opener Prithvi Shaw despite his patchy form. Kohli and co also picked Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant and have opted for R Ashwin as the fourth frontline bowler.
Australia meanwhile handed all-rounder Cameron Green a debut as they look to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Green received his cap ahead of the game from Pat Cummins. The hosts remember are without the injured opener David Warner.
Former Australia cricketers Ricky Ponting and Damien Fleming believe it’s a good track to bat on first after winning the toss.
Australia XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head(w/c), Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner
India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj
