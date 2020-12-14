India Well Equipped to Handle Pace and Bounce: Hanuma Vihari

"Batting with Ajinkya, he is more flamboyant and he has also got a good sense of game situation

"....but coming to bat at number six is a total different game situation. You have to bat with the keeper or an all-rounder or the bowlers. I enjoy batting at both position and it's about what the team needs," he said.

Having been in Australia for a month along with two first-class matches under their belt, Vihari said the players are now well-prepared to tackle the pace and bounce of Australian tracks.

"It is very important as bounce plays a major part in this country so I feel we as Indians we tend to play every ball because of the bounce.

"First two games, if you see we are leaving the ball very well and trying to acclimatise to conditions here. Going into the first Test, we are very well equipped with pace and bounce of the wicket," Vihari said.

Being seen as a part-time spinner, Vihari feels that he is someone who can bowl "decently to a plan."