India Responding In a Warrior-like Fashion: R Ashwin

"I feel when adversity comes, the team comes together. Even after the Adelaide Test, we got together and talked, had a team event too. I think we got together pretty tight after that game and we saw the result at the MCG. And we were looking really, really positive coming into this game as well," he added.

Ashwin confirmed that Pant will bat on the fifth day but he said that there is not much that can be done about Jadeja's injury.

"Rishabh Pant will bat, the bruise was quite severe and it was quite painful. Elbow can be quite a tricky place to deal with...But you know such innocuous things like what happened to Jadeja, the ball rose from back of a length and injured him. Sometimes these things happen and it does set you back. I won't say it is not a setback. It is what it is," he said.

The 34-year-old added that the team doesn't discuss what is not in its control.

"As a team we have decided in the dressing room that we won't really speak about how things are not going your way... We refrain from talking about things that are not in our control. We can only do what we can do and we can control what we can," he said.