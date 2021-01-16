India Finish Day 2 at 62/2 as Heavy Rain Washes Out 3rd Session

Off the next over, Sundar managed to deceive Green (47) and disturb the woodwork, to leave the hosts at 313/7. Shortly after, Pat Cummins was trapped LBW by Thakur for 2 and India were looking to clean up the tail.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc however kept the visitors at bay with a few stylish hits as the Lunch break approached. Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test match, scored 24 and hit a few couple of elegant shots before being cleaned up by Sundar while trying to sweep one. Australia were 354/9 after his dismissal.

After the 39-run 9th wicket stand, Starc paired with Josh Hazlewood and added another 15 runs before Arjinkya Rahane turned to Natarajan, who cleaned up the number 11 without much ado on the stroke of lunch.

Australia, who would have been looking to build on the start from the opening day, added 95 runs in the morning session for the loss for 5 wickets. Interestingly, Australia have never lost a Test at the Gabba after scoring 350 in the first innings.

On Day 1, Australia had finished with 274/5 with the visitors being dealt the body blow of an injury to fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who did not take the field on the second morning. Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Brief scores: Australia 369 (M Labuschagne 108, T Paine 50, C Green 47, T Natarajan 3/78, W Sundar 3/89, S Thakur 3/94) vs India 62/2 (Rohit Sharma 44)