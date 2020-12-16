India Face Mighty Australia in Pink Ball Affair at Adelaide Oval

"The hardest thing about pink ball is that you normally get it once a year sometimes with a Shield game or sometimes without it, you are learning pretty much on the job every-time you walk out in the middle to try and adjust to the conditions that are just so foreign to us with the lights on, with the pink ball and in the whites. So, it is foreign but as I said we managed to get three nights on the centre-wicket at the Adelaide Oval which has been terrific for our group, batters and bowlers to get a sense of what it is like again and rejog your memory from last year as I think it is going to be a huge advantage for us come tomorrow," he added.

While the Aussies have finalised their playing eleven, they are yet to disclose it. Indians, on the other hand, have already named their playing eleven.