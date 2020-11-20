India Bowling Good Enough to Win in Australia Again: Manjrekar

"Australia's Test team will be stronger than it was on India's previous tour. The experience of Smith and Warner will add muscle to the Aussie side but I believe India's bowling attack is ready to have their names carved in the history of Indian cricket by winning a consecutive series Down Under," Manjrekar was quoted as saying in a media release.

Former fast bowler Zaheer Khan also agreed with Manjrekar and said: "Now with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to the Australian side, the Indian team is definitely going to face a stiffer competition than their previous tour Down Under."

However, he feels there won't be any favourites going into the series as both sides have quality batting and bowling line-up in their squad.

"Australian pitches have always had good bounce and pace, so I think the area which will decide the ODIs, T20Is and Tests will be the bowlers and how well the team bowls as a unit to restrict the opponent to a lower total on the scoreboard," Khan said.

Meanwhile, former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath feels that the current Indian team has the confidence of playing in Australian conditions and they know how to do it as they've been successful here in the last tour.