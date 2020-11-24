In Numbers: Milestones Await Chahal, Kohli & Finch in ODI Series

17: Aaron Finch is 17 runs away from the 5,000-run mark in his ODI career and has so far batted 125 times. His opening partner Warner achieved it in 115 innings while Kohli took 114.

27: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (33 matches), among the present squad, has had the most success in terms of wickets against Australia. Coach Ravi Shastri played two games less for the same number of scalps. Jadeja also has the best economy rate against Australia in the current squad – 5.26 runs per over. 6/42 by Ajit Agarkar (2004) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2019) have been India’s best spells in Australia against Australia.

40% - India’s win percentage against Australia in ODI cricket. Only South Africa, West Indies and England have a better record. South Africa is the only country with a percentage above 50 (51.47%).

63/10: The lowest total ever in an ODI in Australia was scored by India against the hosts in 1981. It is India’s second-worst score ever in ODI cricket.

101/10: The lowest total ever scored by an Australian side against India in ODI cricket and it came in Perth in 1991.

107 runs: India’s biggest win in terms of runs vs Australia in their own backyard came in Perth in 1991. India’s biggest win in ODIs in Australia however was against South Africa when they won by 130 runs in 2015.