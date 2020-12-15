Have Plans to Keep Kohli Quiet by Drying up his Runs: Langer

“And at the end of the day, that is what is going to have the impact --- the runs that he scores. Hopefully we have got our plans right. We have seen a lot of him now. He has seen a lot of us too. So it should be an amazing contest," he added.

The head coach, however, said that having played seven day-night Tests in comparison to India's one does not give Australia any advantage over their opponents in the pink-ball fixture that begins on Thursday.

"I don't think it has given us much advantage to be honest...I have always said that best players and best teams adapt regardless of the game or colour of the ball. So whether it is a red ball or a white or a pink ball, the best players and best teams adapt to it, I have been consistent with that for over a decade," said Langer.