Have Only Ourselves to Blame; India Bowlers Made it Tough: Wade 

"I heard a noise on the Pujara one, I was at first slip at the time, and his bat was the only thing out there, and then we saw what you guys saw on the ground, which was a small spike. Either way if it was out or not out, consistency is all you want as a player."

Paine was given out purely based on a Snicko spike as there was no mark on Hot Spot, which is the correct protocol.

However, Wade took objection to Pujara's case as then also there was no mark on Hot Spot and a very small spike on Snicko, although the Indian was given a benefit of doubt, suggesting that the toe of his bat had clipped his pad.

Wade, meanwhile, blamed yet another poor show from the home team batsmen as Australia are struggling to save the second Test.