Hardik Pandya’s Game Awareness is Second to None: Ravi Shastri

"Winning the T20s without Rohit and Bumrah was a huge achievement. What's essentially working beautifully for this team is players standing up to these responsibilities," he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Shastri was also heaped praise on Hardik Pandya, who played as a batsman only and finished with the Player of the Series Award. The head coach referred to him as 'one of the cleanest strikers of the ball' he had ever seen.

"In that, Hardik has been a natural. His game awareness is second to none. He's one of the cleanest strikers of the ball I've seen in the game."

The head coach was also mighty impressed by T Natarajan, who made his debut in both ODIs and T20Is against Australia. In fact both his debut games were in Canberra and India won both games.