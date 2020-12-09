India vs Australia: Four Talking Points from the T20 Series Win

Virat Kohli’s India bounced back in style in the second half of the white ball part of the Australian tour and registered a 2-1 series win in the T20s against the hosts. India have been playing well in the shortest format and felt more at ease than with the ODIs given they had played only T20 cricket before this in IPL 2020.

While winning the series was important for India, it was also another chance to test themselves ahead of the 2021 World Cup. The think tank will no doubt be happy about the progress T Natarajan made but will also be concerned about the fielding.

Here’s a look at some of the talking points from the T20 series win.