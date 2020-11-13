Five Australian Players to Watch in ODI Series Against India

Australia were among the few teams that had played international cricket before the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off in Dubai when they visited England for an ODI and T20I series. All along there were concerns regarding the Australian summer thanks to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with all that well in the past, Australia are gearing up for their ODI series against India to kick start the tour. The contests between India and Australia are always engaging and one expects that it’ll be close this time too.

Here’s a look at five players who will be key to the Australian cause against India.