Explosive Hardik-Jadeja Stand Drives India to 302/5 in Final ODI

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Virat Kohli for a fourth successive time after the Indian captain became the fastest to reach the 12,000-run mark in ODI cricket during his second half century in the series. Kohli scored 63 after which Hardik Pandya (92*) and Ravindra Jadeja (66*) took advantage of Australia missing Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and finished off in explosive style to take India to 302/5.

Jadeja and Pandya put on tremendous partnership of 150 runs for the sixth wicket.