Early India Wickets Give Australia Perfect Start in Adelaide
India finished the opening session with two wickets down and the score at 41/2.
Australia’s fast bowlers were on target from the word go and did not let India get away in the first session of the Adelaide Test match after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. India finished the opening session with two wickets down and the score at 41/2.
The focus was always going to be on the openers for the visiting team and unfortunately, they could not hold out. Both openers, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal (17), were bowled by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, giving Australia the perfect start.
It was the worst possible start to the Indian innings with Shaw falling for a second ball duck in the first over as Starc was absolutely on the money. Shaw, who was looking to drive through the off side off a length delivery that was angled away from him and inside edged it back onto his stumps.
From then on in, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agawal expectedly dropped anchor and negotiated the first hour without losing another wicket.
Australia’s pacers Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins continued to probe away in slightly overcast conditions in Adelaide, causing a few moments of concerns as well as the batsmen edged a few which had the close-in catchers interested.
As the second hour of the first session rolled over, Agarwal was a fraction late against Cummins, who went through his gates and disturbed the woodwork. India were 32/2 in the 19th over with captain Kohli joining Pujara in the middle.
Kohli and Pujara, possibly India’s most important batsmen in the contest, came through the rest of the session unscathed with Australia yet to turn to their spinner Nathan Lyon.
At the dinner break, Kohli and Pujara were 5 and 17 not out respectively.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.