Don’t Expect India to Have Any Scars from Adelaide Loss: Lyon

"...It is about getting the right pace for the conditions. But it is also looking at little keys. I can't reveal them but there are few different guys who have different techniques when they come down, so they have different triggers as well. As a bowler you are always looking at these little triggers, so hopefully you can be one step ahead of them. So there is something that I have noticed in a couple of guys and they all change a little bit when they come down the track. It is all part of bowling spin. You are going to try and take note of the things and make sure that you are bowling your best balls," said Lyon.

Asked if there are some specific plans for Cheteshwar Pujara, who was the man of the series on the last tour in 2018-19 and scored three centuries, the Aussie off-break bowler said that they had discussed the India No. 3 in great detail ahead of the series. Lyon troubled Pujara in the first innings of the first Test and got him out as well.

"I can't reveal secrets. Obviously, Pujara is a world-class batter. He is obviously going to be a big challenge for us this series. We spoke about him in depth before the series...good to see a couple of plans come off in Adelaide but we have a couple of more things up our sleeve. If he does get in, hopefully we can carry out that ploy," said Lyon.