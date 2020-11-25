Defeat in 2018/19 Test Series vs India Drives Australia: Tim Paine

"Everyone is absolutely pumped. The key is going to be last time we didn't get enough runs, this time, I think a few of our players have spoken about it. If we can make their fast bowlers bowl more overs than last time, I think our attack showed we can get the 20 wickets one way or another."

Australia were still reeling from the aftermath of the 2018 ball tampering scandal when they played with Steve Smith and David Warner still serving their one-year bans. The duo have since made valuable contributions to Australia's resurgence with Smith storming back into Test cricket with a whopping 774 runs during the 2019 Ashes and Warner scoring a triple century against Pakistan later in the year.

Paine said that Australia are a much better side than what they were when India last faced them.