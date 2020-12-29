Day 4, 2nd Test: Aus All Out on 200, India Need 70 Runs to Win

Australia have been bowled out on 200 in the first session on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test meaning India need to make 70 runs to win the match and equalise the four-match series.

A large chunk of the runs on the day were made by Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green whose dogged innings was eventually ended by Siraj as he fell just 5 runs short of his half century.

Green’s 146-ball innings had started yesterday and continued into the first 90 minutes of play on Day 4 as he and Pat Cummins refused to let the Indian bowlers made any inroads.

India are without Umesh Yadav who injured his calf on Day 3 and has not bowled since picking the wicket of Joe Burns at the start of the innings.