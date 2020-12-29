Day 4, 2nd Test: Aus All Out on 200, India Need 70 Runs to Win
All the latest from Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.
Australia have been bowled out on 200 in the first session on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test meaning India need to make 70 runs to win the match and equalise the four-match series.
A large chunk of the runs on the day were made by Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green whose dogged innings was eventually ended by Siraj as he fell just 5 runs short of his half century.
Green’s 146-ball innings had started yesterday and continued into the first 90 minutes of play on Day 4 as he and Pat Cummins refused to let the Indian bowlers made any inroads.
India are without Umesh Yadav who injured his calf on Day 3 and has not bowled since picking the wicket of Joe Burns at the start of the innings.
The home team started the day on 133/6, leading by just 2 runs.
Overnight batsmen Cameron Green and Pat Cummins batted through the first hour of play, adding a total of 57 runs before Jasprit Bumrah picked the one wicket of the day - Cummins caught at second slip by Mayank Agarwal on 22. Australia were 156/7.
Mitchell Starc then joined Green and the two added a quick-fire 21 runs off 49 balls before Green was caught by Jadeja and Australia lost their eighth wicket.
Siraj then struck once again, picking the wicket of Nathan Lyon for a 15-ball-3.
Josh Hazlewood was the last of the Aussie cricketers to walk into bat as he joined Mitch Starc and they batted for 7 overs before Ashwin picked the last of the wickets.
Australia all out on 200.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.