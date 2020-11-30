Team India’s Troubles Continue With 5th Straight ODI Defeat

Lack of bowling options to back up the regular bowlers and inability to switch to the ODI format quickly enough, has already plunged India to a series defeat against Australia with one match still left to be played.

India, trailing 0-2 after conceding record totals to Australia in both the ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground, have now lost five ODIs in a row. Prior to this they had lost three in New Zealand in February before Covid-19 pandemic halted international cricket.

The two losses in Sydney have, however, revealed the massive difference between the Australians and Indians when it comes to adapting to the 50-over format from T20 cricket they have played over the last two months.