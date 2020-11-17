Cricket Australia Airlifts Players and Staff Due COVID-19 Spike

Cricket Australia did what they did so that there would not be any disruption in the first half of India’s tour which sees the two sides play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in Sydney and Canberra.

"CA has taken a pro-active approach and mobilised a number of people across the country over the past 24 hours to shore up our men's domestic and international schedules," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO.

"I would like to thank the players and staff for their understanding regarding the changes to their travel schedules and for their commitment to ensuring the summer of cricket is a huge success.

"I would also like to thank the various leadership groups across Australian cricket for coming together over the past 48 hours and taking quick, decisive action - made possible by thorough, cross-department contingency planning."

CA also reiterated that they are currently committed to hosting the pink-ball Test against India at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 while keeping an eye on the latest developments.