CA Considering Relocation of Players After Covid-19 Spike: Reports

Since Monday noon, the other states have also implemented a 14-day hotel quarantine for anyone coming out of South Australia.

“…the likelihood of a spontaneous airlift is a reminder of a febrile environment that has taxed sporting administrators, players and coaches,” reported ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

The Australian cricket authorities, on their part, stated that all possible measures would be explored to ensure that the series goes ahead.

“Our bio-security and operational teams are closely monitoring the situation and working to put in place the necessary plans to ensure players, coaches and staff are available for upcoming fixtures,” the CA said in a statement. According to the Australian media, CA is continuously “assessing” the situation.