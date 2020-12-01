Bowlers Found it Tough to Adapt from T20 to 50-over Format: Iyer

Iyer said that the workload on the bowlers has been huge after taking part in a number of IPL matches.

"To be honest I really don't know what the talk has been going on but if you see the amount of workload they have gone through in the IPL, playing continuous 14 games, after that coming here, staying in the quarantine (that) definitely plays in your mind. It plays with every individual. Not just the bowlers," said the 25-year-old.

"I am sure they are world class bowlers and with the mindset they have, they will definitely come back strongly in the next game. I believe in them and coaches working with them, yes I wouldn't like blame them for any other reason but I am happy with the work ethics they have shown at the practice," he added.

Iyer further said the bowlers are working on routines and expressed confidence that they will return to form in the upcoming matches.

"Definitely, we are working on routines and processes which haven't gone well for us in the last few games. You see there are many more matches ahead, so I am sure they will come back stronger and with a positive frame of mind," he added.

India had an optional practice on Tuesday, where a few of their bowlers went for practice along with the batsmen.