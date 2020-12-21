BCCI Must Send Dravid to Australia to Help India: Dilip Vengsarkar

“The BCCI must rush Dravid to Australia to help the team. No one can guide the batsmen better on how to play the moving ball in those conditions. His presence will be a huge boost to the Indian team in the nets. In any case, the NCA has been shut due to Covid for the past nine months, leaving him with little to do,” Vengsarkar said.

Dravid is currently the head of BCCI’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Vengsarkar said BCCI should send Dravid irrespective of the mandatory 14-day quarantine period as the former captain will be available to work with the team before the third Test which gets underway from January 07.