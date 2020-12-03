Batting’s Evolved, Bowling Needs to As Well: Maxwell on Switch-hit

"Definitely it is within the laws of the game and batting has evolved over the years which is why we see these massive scores getting chased down and the scores are going up. I suppose it is up to the bowlers to combat that. I suppose the skills of the bowlers are being tested every day with bowlers having to come up with different ways to sort that -- the way they shut down one side of the ground and what not," said Maxwell while speaking to the media.

"I suppose the way batting is evolving, bowling has got to evolve the same way. Guys (bowlers) come up with knuckle balls, wide yorker fields and different tactics. Tactics of ODI cricket has evolved. I see it as different part of the evolution of the game," he said.

Chappell had earlier criticised Maxwell and others' use of switch-hits saying that if bowlers don't change their bowling arm after announcing it to the umpire and batsmen, why should the batsmen switch stance.

"The Australian batting has been exceptional. They've made it look pretty easy, particularly Smith and Maxwell, some of the shots he plays are hard to believe. (Switch-hitting) is amazingly skillful, but it is not fair," Chappell had said and added that ICC should outlaw the shot.