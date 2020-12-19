Batsmen Allowed Aussies to Look More Potent Than They Were: Kohli

"They bowled similar lengths in the first innings. We were handling it better then and had a plan around it. We knew how we wanted to go about things. A bit of a lead can be very tricky. As a batting unit you can go into a headspace where you feel like you are just 50-60 runs ahead, and you don't want to lose early wickets. That thinking allows the opposition to come into the game. You always have to be positive. You can't afford to be like that," he told reporters after the match.

Kohli added that the batsmen's approach made the Aussie bowlers look more potent. Josh Hazlewood picked five wickets for eight runs while Pat Cummins took four for 21 as the Aussies picked four wickets with the team score on 15 and five in the space of four runs.

"I said that we lacked intent because we probably should have seen where the game needs to go rather than where it has come till now. The batsmen needed to keep moving the game forward which they weren't able to do. I think the way we batted allowed them to look more potent than they probably were in the morning because they bowled similar lengths in the first innings as well and we batted way, way better in the first innings than we did in the second innings," he added.