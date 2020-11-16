Australia to do ‘Barefoot Circle’ for Anti-racism Movement

Fast bowler Pat Cummins on Monday conceded that the Australia men's cricket team had fallen behind in its recognition and education around racial injustice, adding that they will stand in a circle with bare feet at the start of every international series in solidarity with the anti-racism movement while also celebrating indigenous culture.

"We've decided to do the Barefoot Circle. We're going to look at doing it at the start of each series and it's a pretty easy decision for us. As soon as you try and learn a little bit about it, it just becomes a really easy decision. Not only as a sport, but we as people are absolutely against racism," Cummins said as per ESPNcricinfo.