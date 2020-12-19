Australia Take 1-0 Lead After India’s Horrific Show in Adelaide
India’s top five batsmen, excluding night-watchman Bumrah (2), scored 17 runs off only 64 deliveries.
Australia stormed into a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series as they trounced India by 8 wickets in the pink ball contest in Adelaide on Day 3. Pacers Josh Hazlewood (8/5) and Pat Cummins (21/4) were the heroes for Australia as they demolished India’s batting line-up in 21.2 overs, with none of the batsmen reaching double figures – something that has happened in Test cricket only once before in 1924.
India’s top five batsmen, excluding night-watchman Jasprit Bumrah (2), scored 17 runs and managed to stay in for only 64 deliveries. India’s lowest total in Tests in Australia before today was 58 and the overall lowest was 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.
It was a first session where nothing went India’s way and whatever the hosts touched turned to gold!
Australia, who rolled over the Indians for 36/9 with number 11 batsman Mohammed Shami retiring hurt, needed only 90 to win which openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns almost polished off.
Even as Burns grew in confidence and remained unbeaten on 51, Wade was run out for 33 and Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed by R Ashwin at 6.
However, Steve Smith and Burns ensured there would be no joy for India, who were bowling without Shami, known to be more effective in the second innings of a Test match, as he did not take the field after his arm injury while facing Cummins. Burns finished off the contest with a six off Umesh Yadav.
Earlier in the day, India, who began at the overnight score of nine for one, had a nightmarish start when they lost four wickets at the team total of 15. Four runs later, at 19, lost their sixth wicket in the form of skipper Virat Kohli.
They then lost Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin on successive deliveries to be 26 for eight. Hanuma Vihari then scored a four and got a single to get India clear of the three lowest scores in Test history – 26 by New Zealand and 30 twice by South Africa. However, Vihari fell as the ninth batsman at the team score of 31.
Earlier, India had lost four wickets at 15. Overnight-batsman Jasprit Bumrah, who had walked in as night-watchman on Friday was caught and bowled by Pat Cummins off a change of pace. Then, Cheteshwar Pujara was caught behind off Cummins's delivery that moved just a bit as the India No. 3 fell for an eight-ball duck.
Josh Hazlewood then got two wickets in one over as he removed opener Mayank Agarwal, getting him caught behind off his first ball and followed it up with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, who was also caught behind for a four-ball duck.
Kohli got a four towards third man but was soon after caught at gully by Cameron Green off Cummins. The carnage by Aussies saw India lose five wickets for four runs in 5.4 overs, from 15/1 to 19/6. They were 26 for eight at the drinks break.
At the score of 26, they lost Wriddhiman Saha, caught at short mid-wicket and R Ashwin who was caught behind to be eight down for 26. The Indian innings lasted just 21.2 overs.
