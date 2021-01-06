Australia Set for New Opening Partnership in Sydney Test

Will Pucovski is "ready to go" according Australia captain Tim Paine as the hosts are set to field a new opening partnership in the Sydney Test against India beginning 7 January.

India and Australia go into the Test with the series locked at 1-1, with India currently holding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Unless there are last minute changes, Australia will welcome back David Warner's at the top of the order with Pucovski tipped to make his debut alongside him after an out of form Joe Burns was dumped.