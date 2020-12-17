Australia On Top After Hard-fought Second Session, India 107/3
Rahane and Kohli saw out the final phase of the second session staying unbeaten on 39 and 2 respectively.
Australia continue to dominate proceedings against India on Day 1 of the Pink-ball Adelaide Test after Nathan Lyon picked up the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara for 43 off 160 deliveries, less than 20 minutes before the end of the second session. India finished the session on 107/3.
Resuming at 41/2 after the dinner break, Australia’s bowlers continued their engaging battle with the Indian captain, who had a couple of awkward moments too. Kohli had a close shave against Nathan Lyon too early in the session as it seemed like he had gloved on through to Tim Paine, but the Australians did not take the review. The umpire had adjudged him not out.
While Pujara got into his groove and started tiring out the bowlers in his inimitable style at one end, Kohli took a sharp knock to his glove from Mitchell Starc before pulling him away masterfully for a boundary.
With Lyon in the attack, Pujara started to score a little faster and along with Kohli brought up the half century partnership off 163 deliveries.
Both batsmen survived a few close calls as the edges and gloves just about evaded the catching fielders around the bat, on both sides of the wicket.
Pujara’s stubborn resistance alongside captain Virat Kohli dug India out of a spot of bother after they had lost two wickets early on. Kohli and Pujara put on 68 for the third wicket before Lyon caught the inside edge and Marnus Labuschagne completed a fine catch at leg slip. It was the 10th time Lyon dismissed Pujara.
Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli saw out the final phase of the second session staying unbeaten on 39 and 2, with Marnus Labuschagne bowling the final over.
Earlier in the first session, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, India started off in the worst possible fashion as Prithvi Shaw was cleaned up for a second ball duck by Mitchell Starc. Mayank Agarwal and Pujara then negotiated the hour before the former was beaten by pace by Cummins.
India at 32/2, saw Kohli and Pujara then dig in for the rest of the session as Australia finished on top.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.