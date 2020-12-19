Aus On the Cusp of Huge Win as India Register Lowest Test Total

India, who began at the overnight score of nine for one, had a nightmarish start when they lost four wickets at the team total of 15 and then four runs later at 19 lost their sixth wicket in the form of skipper Virat Kohli.

They then lost Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin on successive deliveries to be 26 for eight. Hanuma Vihari then scored a four and got a single to get India clear of the three lowest scores in Test history, 26 by New Zealand and 30 twice by South Africa. However, Vihari fell as the ninth batsman at the team score of 31.

Earlier, India lost four wickets fell on 15. Overnight batsman Jasprit Bumrah, who had walked in as nightwatchman on Friday was caught and bowled by Pat Cummins off a change of pace. Then Cheteshwar Pujara was caught behind off Cummins's delivery that moved just a bit as the India No. 3 fell for an eight-ball duck.