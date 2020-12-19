Aus On the Cusp of Huge Win as India Register Lowest Test Total
Kohli got a four towards third man but was soon after caught at gully by Cameron Green off Cummins.
It was an absolute dream start for Australia on Day 3 in the first session of the first Test match against India at Adelaide as they went into the dinner break needing 75 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were the destroyers in chief with the ball as none of India’s batsmen managed to register a double digit score and the folded like a pack of cards. India, who finished with 36/9, registered their lowest ever total in Test cricket, eclipsing the previous record of 42 against Mike Denness's England at Lord's in 1974.
After rolling over the Indian batting, Australian openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns, both of whom are woefully out of form, survived a five-over spell and went into the break with the score at 15/0.
India, who began at the overnight score of nine for one, had a nightmarish start when they lost four wickets at the team total of 15 and then four runs later at 19 lost their sixth wicket in the form of skipper Virat Kohli.
They then lost Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin on successive deliveries to be 26 for eight. Hanuma Vihari then scored a four and got a single to get India clear of the three lowest scores in Test history, 26 by New Zealand and 30 twice by South Africa. However, Vihari fell as the ninth batsman at the team score of 31.
Earlier, India lost four wickets fell on 15. Overnight batsman Jasprit Bumrah, who had walked in as nightwatchman on Friday was caught and bowled by Pat Cummins off a change of pace. Then Cheteshwar Pujara was caught behind off Cummins's delivery that moved just a bit as the India No. 3 fell for an eight-ball duck.
Josh Hazlewood then got two wickets in one over as he removed opener Mayank Agarwal, getting him caught behind off his first ball and followed it up with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, who was also caught behind for a four-ball duck.
The carnage by Aussies saw India lose five wickets for four runs in 5.4 overs. They were 26 for eight at the drinks break.
At the score of 26, they lost Wriddhiman Saha, caught at short midwicket and R Ashwin who was caught behind to be eight down for 26.
Pat Cummins (4/21 in 10.2) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8 in five) shared the wickets. The Indian innings lasted just 21.2 overs.
